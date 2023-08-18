Mendel Money Management Has $271,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 6,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.