Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.95-1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.44 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.14-$1.48 EPS.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

MRCY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

