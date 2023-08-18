Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $138.16. 22,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a market cap of $743.30 million, a PE ratio of 423.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 233,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

