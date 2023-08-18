MetLife (NYSE:MET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.

MET stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 1,367,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

