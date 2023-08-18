Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $148,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,205.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,294.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,406.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

