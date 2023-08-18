MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

