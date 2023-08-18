Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.41. 4,267,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,351. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.