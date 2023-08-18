Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.87. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a current ratio of 13.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

