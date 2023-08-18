Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.49. 22,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

