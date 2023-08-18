Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

