Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 143,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 276,455 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 290,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,076,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,499,000 after buying an additional 295,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 417,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 88,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems



Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

