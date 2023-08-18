Model N (NYSE:MODN) Trading Down 3.8%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 126,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 310,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $355,175. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

