Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

TAP stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 1,747,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 388.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

