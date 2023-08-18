Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $36.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

