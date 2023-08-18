Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 439 shares.The stock last traded at $113.98 and had previously closed at $114.48.

Moog Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $850.18 million for the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.