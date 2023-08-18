Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.20 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $142.49 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,080,606,435 coins and its circulating supply is 712,789,359 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

