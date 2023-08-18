Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 875,536 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 238.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,536 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 9,215,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,602,473. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

