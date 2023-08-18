Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,453 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 962,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,155. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

