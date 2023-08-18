Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 154,018 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 154,018 shares during the period. Celanese comprises 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Celanese worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Celanese Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. 386,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

