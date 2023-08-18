Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.33.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $486.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.49 and its 200-day moving average is $443.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

