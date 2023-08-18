Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.06 and its 200 day moving average is $401.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

