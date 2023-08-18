Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.50. 976,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,516. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.