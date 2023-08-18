Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $33.52 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 506.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,552 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.69. 113,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,861. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $216.21.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

