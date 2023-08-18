Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 187,528 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,528 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Loews worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 197,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

