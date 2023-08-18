Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,799 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MAA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $143.54. The company had a trading volume of 199,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,631. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.