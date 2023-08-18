Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $35.18. 2,066,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.