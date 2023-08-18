Morgan Stanley Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 480

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 470 ($5.96) to GBX 480 ($6.09) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.75) to GBX 481 ($6.10) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
