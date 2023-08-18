Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,085. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

