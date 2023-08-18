Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $222,156.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,433,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,669,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $222,156.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,433,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,669,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,333 shares of company stock valued at $28,220,219. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

