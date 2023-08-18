Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $309.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.61. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.