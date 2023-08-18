MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSA. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.3 %

MSA Safety stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.59 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $185.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

