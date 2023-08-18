N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.