N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.62. 10,523,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,847. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

