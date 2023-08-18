N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 160,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,077. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

