N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,318,000 after acquiring an additional 788,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 892,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

