N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $313,000 Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQINFree Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ 500 International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,085,000.

IQ 500 International ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IQIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312. IQ 500 International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.90.

IQ 500 International ETF Company Profile

The IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ 500 International index. The fund tracks an index of developed market ex-US stocks. The index uses fundamental factors for selection and weighting. IQIN was launched on Dec 13, 2018 and is managed by IndexIQ.

