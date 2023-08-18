N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.82. 4,458,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.