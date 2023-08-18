N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. 11,459,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

