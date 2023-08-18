N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,140 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.