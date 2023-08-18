N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,651,000 after buying an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 261,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

