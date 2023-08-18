NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NC stock remained flat at $32.75 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 95.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

