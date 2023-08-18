Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 142,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.49. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

