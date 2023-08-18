Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $76.57 million and $1.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,195.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00243908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00688581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00546317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058124 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00107878 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

