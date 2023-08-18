Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. 6,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.25. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

