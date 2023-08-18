National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
