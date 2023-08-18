National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 767,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

