National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 273.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

