Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.96. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 367,370 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at $24,391,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 1,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 482,307 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

