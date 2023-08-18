Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NMM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 37,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

