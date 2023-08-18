NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBTB traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.